trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Mexican judge orders five held on homicide in migrant fire

by AP - 04/05/23 12:21 AM ET
by AP - 04/05/23 12:21 AM ET
A Venezuelan migrant sits on the sidewalk where an altar was created with candles and photos outside the Mexican immigration detention center that was the site of a deadly fire, as migrants wake up after spending the night on the sidewalk in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican judge ordered that three Mexican immigration officials, a private security guard and a Venezuelan migrant be held for investigation in connection with a fire last week at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico that killed 40 migrants.

The four people responsible for security at the Ciudad Juarez facility will be held on charges of homicide by omission and causing injuries, while the migrant who allegedly set the fire faces charges of homicide and causing injuries, Mexico’s Federal Judiciary Council said after Tuesday’s hearing.

A video from a security camera inside the facility shows guards walking away when the fire started last Monday night inside the cell holding migrants and not making any attempt to release them. It was not clear whether those guards had keys to the cell doors.

More than two dozen migrants were seriously injured in the fire.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  2. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  3. New cars have become luxury items
  4. Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement agencies
  5. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  6. NC lawmaker swaps parties, handing GOP a veto-proof supermajority
  7. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  8. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  9. CNN’s Don Lemon threatened female coworker in 2008: report
  10. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  11. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  12. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  13. Bragg’s case against Trump: An Ed Wood movie come to life
  14. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  15. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  16. Could Trump face jail time if convicted? Experts weigh in
  17. Texas shooting victims reach $144.5M settlement with DOJ
  18. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
Load more

Video

See all Video