trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Mexico finally sells unwanted presidential jet to Tajikistan

by AP - 04/20/23 9:44 PM ET
by AP - 04/20/23 9:44 PM ET
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, center left, waves to the press as he arrives to give his daily, morning press conference in front of the former presidential plane at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City. After almost 4 1/2 years of trying, Mexico's president says he has finally sold the unwanted presidential jet, to the former Soviet republic of Tajikistan. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
FILE – In this July 27, 2020 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, center left, waves to the press as he arrives to give his daily, morning press conference in front of the former presidential plane at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City. After almost 4 1/2 years of trying, Mexico’s president…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — After almost 4 1/2 years of trying, Mexico’s president said Thursday he has finally sold the unwanted presidential jet — to the former Soviet republic of Tajikistan.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the government of Tajikistan paid the equivalent of about $92 million for the Boeing 787 jet.

López Obrador refused to use the jet after taking office on Dec. 1, 2018, saying it was too luxurious. The austerity-loving president usually takes commercial flights.

López Obrador had tried to lure corporations and business executives to buy the jet, but found no takers. He even symbolically “raffled off” the plane, which would be expensive to convert back into a normal airliner.

The plane was purchased for $200 million and was used by the previous president, Enrique Peña Nieto.

It has been difficult to sell because it is configured to carry only 80 people and has a full presidential suite with a private bath. Experts said it would be costly to reconfigure into a typical passenger jet that would carry up to 300 passengers.

Though the plane has relatively few miles on it, Mexico was eager to unload it because maintence costs make it expensive to keep parked. There had been talk the Boeing 787 might be turned over to an army-run company for use as a commercial jet.

“After a long time, we managed to sell the plane,” López Obrador said in a video clip from inside the plane, which he had previously refused to board. “We are happy.”

“We are going to use the money from selling the plane to build two hospitals,” he said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  2. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  3. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  4. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  5. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  6. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  7. US citizen dies in Sudan amid heavy fighting, US talks of embassy evacuation
  8. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  9. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  10. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  11. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  12. Americans bought almost 60 million guns during the pandemic
  13. Christie says 2024 Republicans afraid to call out Trump: ‘It’s like he’s ...
  14. Ukraine defended Bakhmut despite US intelligence warning against the ...
  15. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  16. Biden finally ready to shift into campaign mode
  17. More than 60 California liberal groups call on Feinstein to resign
  18. Mayorkas says administration to announce plans to address expected border surge
Load more

Video

See all Video