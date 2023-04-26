trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Mexico’s president admits he briefly fainted due to COVID-19

by AP - 04/26/23 8:29 PM ET
by AP - 04/26/23 8:29 PM ET
FILE - Mexican President Andres Lopez Obrador stands at the National Palace during a ceremony in Mexico City, Sept. 20, 2022. Lopez Obrador suspended a tour of the Yucatan peninsula Sunday, April 23, 2023, after acknowledging he tested positive for the cornavirus, having previously suffered two bouts of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
FILE – Mexican President Andres Lopez Obrador stands at the National Palace during a ceremony in Mexico City, Sept. 20, 2022. Lopez Obrador suspended a tour of the Yucatan peninsula Sunday, April 23, 2023, after acknowledging he tested positive for the cornavirus, having previously suffered two bouts of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president acknowledged Wednesday he did “briefly faint” over the weekend before he was diagnosed with COVID-19, something his spokesman had previously denied.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his doctors had been concerned enough to administer a liter of rehydration fluids. He said in a videotaped chat from the National Palace in Mexico City — where he lives and is isolating — that doctors wanted to fly him back to the capital in a stretcher.

López Obrador had been on a working tour of the Yucatan peninsula Sunday when he tested positive for the coronavirus, his third bout of COVID-19.

But he wrote in his social media accounts Sunday that “it isn’t serious.”

Reports in the local press that day said López Obrador had felt faint Sunday morning and had to cancel his tour, something his presidential spokesman denied at the time.

But on Wednesday, the president acknowledged that it “had become complicated … I had a crisis, because my blood pressure suddenly went down” during a meeting with military engineers working on his pet project, a tourist train on the Yucatan peninsula.

“It was like I fell asleep,” he said. “I didn’t lose consciousness, but I did briefly faint, because of the low blood pressure.”

The president said he was flown back to Mexico City aboard an “air ambulance,” but specified he was not carried in a stretcher.

López Obrador, 69, who has acknowledged a history of heart problems, said his heart was “not at all affected.”

On Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar, who frequently meets with López Obrador, said he too had tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote in his Twitter account that “I am well.”

López Obrador caught COVID-19 in early 2021 and was ill, but recovered after receiving what he described at the time as an experimental treatment. In January 2022, he announced he had come down with COVID-19 a second time, amid a spike in coronavirus infections in Mexico.

López Obrador declined to enact mandatory mask mandates and he refused to wear a mask even at the peak of the pandemic unless it was absolutely necessary, as on airline flights. He famously refused to use Mexico’s presidential jet, which he recently announced had been sold to Tajikistan.

While López Obrador remains in isolation — he said he has spent the time working on speeches — Interior Secretary Adán Augusto López has been filling in at the daily presidential morning news briefings.

That could provide a boost for the interior secretary’s flagging campaign to win the presidential nomination of López Obrador’s Morena party for the 2024 elections. López, who is not related to the president, currently trails Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum in most polls of the primary race.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump legal team asks House Intel for 'legislative solution' amid Mar-a-Lago ...
  2. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  3. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  4. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  5. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
  6. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  7. Khanna blames Feinstein absence for Senate vote to undo Biden truck rule
  8. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  9. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  10. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  11. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  12. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  13. Iran seizes Texas-bound oil tanker, Navy says
  14. Dwyane Wade says his family left Florida because they ‘would not be ...
  15. Jerry Springer, TV host and Cincinnati mayor, dies at 79
  16. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  17. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  18. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
Load more

Video

See all Video