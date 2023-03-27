trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

More than 180 Rohingya refugees arrive on Indonesian beach

by RAHMAT MIRZA, Associated Press - 03/27/23 6:44 AM ET
by RAHMAT MIRZA, Associated Press - 03/27/23 6:44 AM ET
Ethic Rohingya women and children rest inside a mosque that is turned into a temporary shelter after they land in Kuala Matang Peulawi, Aceh province, Indonesia, Monday, March 27, 2023. More than 180 Rohingya Muslims arrived weak and hungry in the early morning in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh, an official said Monday. (AP Photo/Hafiza)

LHOKSEUMAWE, Indonesia (AP) — More than 180 disoriented Rohingya Muslims, some of whom needed medical attention, arrived in the early morning in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh, an official said Monday.

“From the information we received, the boat took them and told them that they have arrived at their destination and left them at the beach,” said Andy Rahmansyah, East Aceh police chief.

He said the authorities are still collecting more information and giving medical aid to some of the refugees.

Ali Hussein, one of the refugees, said the boat took them from Bangladesh before it fled and left them in the dark after the group disembarked to the beach.

“It was difficult there. When we were gathered, we got offered a rate for the boat and we agreed to go to a far place, whether it is Indonesia or Malaysia,” Hussein said.

The group of 184, including women and children, arrived by fishing boat at Kuala Matang Peulawi, a coastal area in Peureulak subdistrict in East Aceh.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh after an army-led crackdown in August 2017. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of Rohingya homes.

Most of the refugees who left the camps by sea have attempted to reach Muslim-majority Malaysia, but many have ended up in Indonesia along the way.

More than 500 Rohingya landed in Aceh in 2022. The most recent group was in February, when 71 people landed at a beach in Aceh Besar district. In early January, 184 weak and hungry Rohingya refugees landed on Kuala Gigieng beach, also in Aceh Besar district.

___

Associated Press writer Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
  2. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  3. Biden: Nashville school shooting ‘a family’s worst nightmare’
  4. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  5. Three children, three adults dead in Nashville school shooting
  6. Chargers lineman says he was sexually assaulted by TSA agent
  7. Bolton on Putin plans to deploy nukes in Belarus: ‘He may not be bluffing ...
  8. Senate Republicans introducing resolution to overturn Biden’s debt relief ...
  9. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after school shooting in Nashville
  10. Trump troubles, McConnell absence create GOP leadership vacuum
  11. How could a TikTok ban be enforced?
  12. Fox News anchor: ‘We are tired of reporting on school shootings’ 
  13. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  14. Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Kansas congressional map
  15. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  16. Lofgren says Trump rhetoric around Bragg case ‘more overt and blatant’ than ...
  17. Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’
  18. Mother takes over Fox News live stream to urge gun control after Nashville ...
Load more

Video

See all Video