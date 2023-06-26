trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

NATO chief makes last-ditch bid to bring Sweden into the fold before next month’s summit

by AP - 06/26/23 9:20 AM ET
by AP - 06/26/23 9:20 AM ET
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at Exercise Griffin Storm 2023 after visiting the Training Range in Pabrade, some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, June 26, 2023.
AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference at Exercise Griffin Storm 2023 after visiting the Training Range in Pabrade, some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, June 26, 2023.

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that he will call an urgent meeting in the coming days to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization. It’s a last-ditch effort to have the Nordic country standing alongside the allies at a major summit next month.

NATO requires the unanimous approval of all members to expand. Turkey accuses Sweden of being too lenient toward groups that Ankara says pose a security threat, including militant Kurdish groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt.

Stoltenberg said he has held fresh talks on Sweden’s candidacy with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as senior officials from Sweden and neighboring Finland, which became the 31st member of the world’s biggest security organization in April.

“We agreed to convene a high-level meeting in Brussels before the summit” in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius beginning July 11, Stoltenberg told reporters. “The aim is to make progress in completing Sweden’s accession to NATO.”

He provided no date for the meeting, but said that it would involve foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and national security advisors.

Fearing they might be targeted by Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Sweden and Finland abandoned their traditional positions of military nonalignment to seek protection under NATO’s security umbrella.

Hungary is also delaying its approval of Sweden’s candidacy but has never clearly stated publicly what its concerns are. NATO officials expect that it will follow suit once Turkey lifts its objections.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  2. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  3. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  4. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  5. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  6. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  7. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  8. Will the Supreme Court strike down debt forgiveness?
  9. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  10. Trump support dips among Republicans after federal indictment: poll 
  11. DeSantis vetoes GOP-backed criminal justice reform bill
  12. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  13. Jesse Watters: five things to know about the rising Fox News star 
  14. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  15. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  16. California owes reparations for making Ronald Reagan president
  17. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
  18. RFK Jr.: ‘I’m proud that President Trump likes me’
Load more

Video

See all Video