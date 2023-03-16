trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Officials say 21 workers killed at coal mine in Colombia

by MANUEL RUEDA, Associated Press - 03/16/23 5:02 PM ET
by MANUEL RUEDA, Associated Press - 03/16/23 5:02 PM ET

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Rescue operations at a coal mine in central Colombia that collapsed earlier this week ended Thursday and officials said the accident had left 21 workers dead.

The mine near the town of Sutatausa collapsed late Tuesday following an explosion that blocked several of its entrances. Rescue teams worked nonstop for more than 30 hours to find survivors and retrieve bodies.

Nicolás García, the governor of Cundinamarca province, said nine workers survived the accident and had been released from hospital, while the relatives of miners who were killed were receiving psychological support. Officials said all of the workers who were at the mine at the time of the accident had been accounted for.

Colombian Minister of Mines Irene Velez said Thursday that the explosion was caused by methane inside the mine. She said the complex would remain closed until officials investigate how the explosion occurred.

Mining accidents are common in Colombia, particularly in coal and gold mines. Last year 117 accidents were registered at mines throughout the country by the National Mining Agency, which says that 146 workers were killed in those incidents.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sen. Cassidy to Yellen at hearing: ‘That’s a lie’ 
  2. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  3. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  4. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  5. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  6. New Jan. 6 footage shows Grassley just feet away from rioters, Chansley
  7. Majority of Senate Republicans disagree with DeSantis on Ukraine, says Thune 
  8. French president raises retirement age without vote — Where does the issue ...
  9. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  10. Trump campaign blasts Manhattan DA ‘witch hunt’ as possibility of ...
  11. Trump weighs in on proposed golf ball limitations: ‘What a mess’
  12. DeSantis, 18 states to push back against Biden ESG agenda
  13. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  14. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  15. First Republic Bank getting bailed out by large banks in $30 billion plan
  16. Anglers catch probable great white shark in Alabama
  17. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  18. Ex-Theranos exec finds way to delay start of prison sentence
Load more

Video

See all Video