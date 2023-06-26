trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Pakistan army fires 3 officers for failing to stop Khan supporters from attacking installations

by MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press - 06/26/23 10:45 AM ET
by MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press - 06/26/23 10:45 AM ET
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, leaves after appearing in a court in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, June 26, 2023. Khan faces more than 100 legal cases, including on graft charges during his 2018-2022 term as premier, and has also been charged with terrorism for inciting people to violence. In court, he has won protection from arrest in multiple cases, pending trial. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, leaves after appearing in a court in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, June 26, 2023. Khan faces more than 100 legal cases, including on graft charges during his 2018-2022 term as premier, and has also been charged with terrorism for inciting people to violence. In court, he has won protection…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military said Monday that it has fired three senior army officers over their failure to prevent violent attacks on public property and military installations by supporters of the country’s former prime minister.

The attacks last month came after former premier Imran Khan was arrested in a graft case. Maj. Gen. Ahmad Sharif said a top general was among those fired, and action had been taken against another 15 army officers over their “unintentional negligence” in the matter. The military did not disclose the names of the officers who were fired or disciplined, but it said some family members of retired army officers were also facing investigation.

At a televised news conference, Sharif said the military was also trying 102 civilians over their involvement in the May 9 attacks, during which the residence of a top regional commander was destroyed in Lahore.

The latest development comes weeks after thousands of demonstrations from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party attacked the military’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, stormed an air base in Mianwali in the eastern Punjab province and torched a building housing state-run Radio Pakistan in the northwest.

The demonstrators were angered over Khan’s arrest after he was dragged from a courthouse in the capital, Islamabad, in connection with a graf case. The violence subsided only after Khan was released on an order from Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

At least 10 people were killed in clashes between Khan’s supporters and police and since then, and police have arrested more than 5,000 people in connection with the riots. Most have been freed on bail pending trial.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote last year by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The former cricket star has denounced what he says are more than 100 cases against him, including for corruption and “terrorism.” He says he is being politically victimised by Sharif, a charge the government denies.

In recent weeks, Khan has denounced the violence, saying he never incited his supporters. Authorities said that, so far, no decision had been made to send Khan’s case to the military court. A joint investigation team was conducting a probe into what role, if any, Khan may have had in the violence.

Despite strong opposition from domestic and international rights groups, the government is pressing ahead with the plan to try civilians involved in the attacks on military installations in military courts. The military and the governemnt have said anyone facing such trials will get attorneys of their choice.

Khan is living in his home city of Lahore after he won protection from arrest in multiple cases, pending trial.

On Monday, he appeared before a court that granted him protection from arrest until July 6, on charges of inciting people to violence.

The military spokesman, Sharif, said the military exercised restraint last month when rioters attacked their installations. He said the attack was designed to draw a violent response from the army.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  2. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  3. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  4. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  5. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  6. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  7. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  8. Will the Supreme Court strike down debt forgiveness?
  9. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  10. Trump support dips among Republicans after federal indictment: poll 
  11. DeSantis vetoes GOP-backed criminal justice reform bill
  12. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  13. Jesse Watters: five things to know about the rising Fox News star 
  14. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  15. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  16. California owes reparations for making Ronald Reagan president
  17. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
  18. RFK Jr.: ‘I’m proud that President Trump likes me’
Load more

Video

See all Video