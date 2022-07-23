trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Pakistan death toll from monsoon rains, flooding reaches 304

by The Associated Press - 07/23/22 10:06 AM ET
A truck drives through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, July 11, 2022. The death toll from rain-related incidents over the past month has risen to over 140 as monsoon rains continue to lash Pakistan, triggering flash floods in some parts of the country, officials said. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The death toll from more than five weeks of monsoon rains and flash flooding across Pakistan has reached 304, authorities said Saturday.

Since mid-June, the deluge has swollen rivers and damaged highways and bridges, disrupting traffic. Almost 9,000 homes have been fully destroyed or partially damaged.

Particularly hard-hit was the volatile, impoverished southwestern Baluchistan province, where 99 people died in rain-related incidents and subsequent flooding, followed by 70 dead in southern Sindh province.

There have also been 61 fatalities in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, and 60 in eastern Punjab province. The dead include women and children, and at least 284 people have been injured.

Every year, much of Pakistan struggles with the annual monsoons, drawing criticism about poor government planning. The season runs from July through September. Rains are essential for irrigating crops and replenishing dams and other water reservoirs in Pakistan.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. OAN officially dropped by ...
  2. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  3. Atlanta-area DA represents ...
  4. Same-sex marriage debate poses ...
  5. Is the clock finally running out on ...
  6. Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee ...
  7. Trump slams McConnell as ...
  8. When did $90 billion become nothing ...
  9. Newsom signs gun law inspired by ...
  10. Former DC officer assaulted by Jan. 6 ...
  11. House GOP Conference deletes tweet ...
  12. Ex-Trump DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark hit ...
  13. Jury convicts Bannon of contempt of ...
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report – A ...
  15. Russia attacks Ukrainian port of ...
  16. Fetterman starts petition to add Oz ...
  17. FBI found Huawei equipment in Midwest ...
  18. Former FBI officials including Comey, ...
Load more

Video

See all Video