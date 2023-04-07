trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Pakistan’s army says it has arrested Baluch insurgency chief

by AP - 04/07/23 3:40 AM ET
by AP - 04/07/23 3:40 AM ET

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan top intelligence agency arrested a high-value target in an operation against a Baluch insurgent group in the country’s southwest, the army said Friday.

The military statement said Gulzar Imam, also known by the name Shambay, is the militant founder and leader of the banned Baluch Nationalist Army. An umbrella group for Blauch insurgents, the BNA was formed after two main insurgent groups merged: The Baluch Republican Army and United Baluch Army.

The army said BNA had been involved in dozens of terrorist attacks in the country, including those on security forces.

The military’s media wing said that Shambay’s visits to India and Afghanistan were on record and his suspected links with hostile intelligence agencies are being investigated. The military said the arrest was made possible after a monthslong intelligence effort, but did not provide further details.

The gas-rich southwestern Baluchistan province at the border of Afghanistan and Iran has been a scene of low-level insurgency by Baluch nationalists for more than two decades. Baluch nationalists initially wanted a share from the provincial resources, but later they initiated an insurgency for independence.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Clarence Thomas says he ‘was advised’ he didn’t have to disclose trips ...
  2. In battle with DOJ over classified docs, Senate turns to power of the purse
  3. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  4. Supreme Court declines to intervene to enforce West Virginia transgender ...
  5. CNN’s Van Jones in tense exchange with GOP Tennessee state lawmaker: ‘Why ...
  6. Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case
  7. Expelled Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones: I was voted out for being ‘an ...
  8. Authoritarianism 101: Tennessee is now schooling other Republicans in how ...
  9. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  10. Who is Boris Epshteyn, the controversial aide by Trump’s side in court
  11. Obama: Expulsion of Tennessee lawmakers ‘a sign of weakness’
  12. Tennessee GOP caucus chair cuts interview with CNN short
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Democrats vow to investigate Justice Thomas
  14. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  15. Will mail, packages be delivered on Good Friday, Easter weekend?
  16. GOP legislatures battle for power with Democratic cities: Three flashpoints
  17. ‘Stunning’: James Webb telescope provides new view of Uranus
  18. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
Load more

Video

See all Video