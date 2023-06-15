trending:

Palestinians say Israeli forces kill man in occupied West Bank

by AP - 06/15/23 4:22 AM ET
Palestinians clear rubble after Israeli forces demolished the home of Osama Tawil, who was arrested in February for killing an Israeli soldier last year, in Nablus, Thursday, June 15, 2023. During the demolition operation, the Israeli military said troops operating in Nablus came under fire and fired back. A Palestinian man was killed, health officials said. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man Thursday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said, the latest death in a spike of violence that has rocked the region.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 20-year-old Khalil Yahya Anis was shot in the head in the city of Nablus, a frequent flashpoint for confrontations between the Israeli military and Palestinians.

The Israeli military said troops operating in the city came under fire and fired back. The troops were demolishing the home of a Palestinian behind the killing of an Israeli soldier last year. Israel demolishes the homes of attackers in what it says is a deterrent against future attacks. Critics say the tactic amounts to collective punishment.

Israel and the Palestinians have been gripped by months of violence, focused mainly in the West Bank, where some 120 Palestinians have been killed this year.

Israel has been staging near-nightly raids in the West Bank in response to a spasm of Palestinian violence early last year. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have surged during that time.

Israel says most of the dead were militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed at least 20 people this year.

