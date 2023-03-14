trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Poland may hand MiG-29 jet fighters to Ukraine within weeks

by AP - 03/14/23 12:56 PM ET
by AP - 03/14/23 12:56 PM ET

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Tuesday that his government may hand its Soviet-made MiG-29 fighters jets over to Ukraine “within the next four to six weeks.”

Poland’s leaders said last week that sending the warplanes would be only done within a larger international coalition. Slovakia has also declared readiness to provide its MiG-29 planes to Kyiv and the two NATO nations have urged others to join in.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday said that Warsaw could send its MiGs within weeks, but didn’t clarify whether there was any coalition ready to follow suit.

Ukraine’s air force is familiar with MiG-29s and could use the planes right away.

Poland has been using the fighter jets since 1989 and has 28 of them. It has been replacing them with U.S.-made F-16s and South Korean FA 50 multi-task jets and is also purchasing U.S. F-35 fighters.

Ukraine has been asking the West for fighter jets to beef up its defenses as Russia’s war drags on for a second year. There are still no signs that larger nations like the United States and the U.K. will agree to send their warplanes.

___ Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  2. Silicon Valley, Signature banks lobbied hard to loosen bank rules
  3. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  4. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  5. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  6. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  7. These Republicans have pushed back against DeSantis’s Ukraine comments
  8. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  9. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  10. Biden seeks to make Freedom Caucus his foil — and the face of the GOP 
  11. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  12. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  13. Why the US is going full throttle on hypersonic missiles
  14. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  15. Jen Psaki knocks Tucker Carlson for treating his audience ‘like they’re ...
  16. Service member found dead in Pentagon parking lot
  17. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  18. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
Load more

Video

See all Video