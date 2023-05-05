trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Poland summons Russian ambassador over assassination comment

by AP - 05/05/23 11:25 AM ET
by AP - 05/05/23 11:25 AM ET

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in protest Friday after a former Russian official suggested that it would be acceptable to assassinate Poland’s ambassador to Russia.

Pavel Astakhov, Russia’s children’s ombudsman from 2009 to 2016, spoke on a television program hosted by Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov. He was being interviewed after Polish authorities took over a school building in Warsaw on Saturday that was serving the children of Russian diplomats and the military.

Astakhov argued that murdering an ambassador in retaliation “for unfriendly actions … is within the framework of international law,” adding: “I was taught this well at the KGB school at the counter-intelligence faculty.”

That school takeover was the latest of several incidents which have added to tensions between Russia and Poland, an ally of Kyiv which has been supplying Ukraine’s military with weapons.

In the interview with Solovyov, Astakhov referred to Poland’s seizure of other properties, its freezing of Russian bank accounts, and an incident last year in which an activist in Warsaw doused the Russian Ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev, with a red liquid.

Astakhov said when Andreev was doused with the liquid, he waited to see “will they find Poland’s Ambassador floating in the Moskva River?”

Poland’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it had summoned Andreev and handed him a protest note about Astakhov’s statement “calling for the murder of the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Moscow.”

“The Polish side protested firmly against this situation and urged that criminal proceedings be instituted immediately and the perpetrator be punished without delay,” spokesman Lukasz Jasina said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  2. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  3. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  4. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  5. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  6. Florida legislature approves bill allowing DeSantis-appointed board to cancel ...
  7. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  8. Judicial activist urged ‘no mention of Ginni’ in arranged payment to ...
  9. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  10. Ukrainian lawmaker punches Russian official at conference in Turkey
  11. The quiet, dangerous radicalism of Biden’s first term
  12. Title 42 jitters rattle Democratic unity
  13. The Memo: Tragic subway death sparks firestorm among New York Democrats
  14. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  15. Amazon settles case after driver totaled woman’s car in her driveway
  16. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  17. Wagner chief says mercenaries will leave Bakhmut, blasts Moscow
  18. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
Load more

Video

See all Video