AP International

Police: 24 people, many of them children, hurt in bridge collapse in Finland

by AP - 05/11/23 5:51 AM ET
HELSINKI (AP) — Two dozen people, many of them schoolchildren, were injured when a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed in the southern Finnish city of Espoo on Thursday, police and media said.

Police said the bridge crossing a construction site in Espoo’s Tapiola region collapsed mid-morning. No one was killed, but 24 people were injured, 10 of them seriously. Espoo is a neighboring city of the capital, Helsinki.

“Several people fell a few meters when the bridge collapsed. The situation is being investigated,” police said in a statement.

Helsinki University Hospital said it received 15 of those injured.

“The injuries are mostly extremity fractures,” the hospital said in a statement, adding that the injured belonged to a school group.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö tweeted: “Shocking news about an accident in Tapiola. Providing support and help now important.”

Police are conducting a technical investigation in the area and the possible causes for the accident are being probed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

