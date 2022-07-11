trending:

AP International

Police detain man with explosives in Warsaw, evacuate area

by The Associated Press - 07/11/22 3:53 PM ET

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police said Monday they detained a 31-year-old man who placed an explosive device in a downtown Warsaw street where over 300 people werewere taking part in a remembrance march for the victims of World War II massacres of Poles.

The police said on Twitter they had evacuated the area within 200 meters (yards) of the spot and experts arrived with specialized equipment to remove the bomb. They said the man brought the explosive device in a backpack.

Police spokesman Sylwester Marczak said it was a powerful device and described the situation as “serious.” He gave no further details about the device.

There were no reports of any explosions or anyone being hurt in the incident, which took place a few blocks from the country’s presidential palace.

The situation was back to normal by late Monday, authorities said.

