trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Priest, scientist on trial in Germany over climate protest

by AP - 05/03/23 4:14 AM ET
by AP - 05/03/23 4:14 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — A Jesuit priest and a scientist are appearing before a German court Wednesday charged with coercion in connection with a climate protest last year.

The Rev. Joerg Alt and Cornelia Huth, a biologist and member of the group Scientist Rebellion, blocked a road in Munich on Oct. 28.

Numerous similar protests have taken place across Germany and other countries recently as climate activists try to draw attention to the urgency of tackling global warming.

The public and political response to such road blockades has been mixed. While some German mayors have said they support the protesters’ cause, if not their means, activists have also faced violence from enraged motorists and calls for tough punishment from conservative politicians.

So far most courts have acquitted the protesters or handed down fines, though in at least one recent case a judge sentenced three activists to prison terms ranging from three to five months.

Also appearing before the Munich regional court is Luca Thomas, a student from Bayreuth.

The trial comes as Germany hosts a key diplomatic meeting aimed at paving the way for greater international efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions at this year’s U.N. climate summit.

Activists accuse the government of failing to do enough to put Germany on course to meet its goal of cutting emissions to “net zero” by 2045.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump grabbed reporter’s phone, tried to have him removed from plane: report
  2. Roberts struggles to keep Supreme Court out of ethics fight
  3. Tucker Carlson text about ‘how white men fight’ alarmed Fox leaders before ...
  4. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  5. NPR says Elon Musk is threatening to reassign its Twitter account
  6. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  7. Texas bill allows secretary of state to overturn elections
  8. The Memo: CNN’s Trump town hall reignites debate over media coverage
  9. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  10. Jim Jordan launches probe into lack of arrests in protests outside Supreme ...
  11. Watch live: Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell holds press conference after ...
  12. Colin Allred launching Democratic challenge to Cruz
  13. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  14. Texas shooting suspect found under pile of laundry, sheriff says
  15. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  16. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  17. 10-year-olds found working at McDonald’s in Kentucky: Labor Department
  18. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
Load more

Video

See all Video