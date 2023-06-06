trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Protests in France as unions make last-ditch bid to resist higher retirement age

by AP - 06/06/23 2:51 AM ET
by AP - 06/06/23 2:51 AM ET

PARIS (AP) — French unions are seeking to reignite resistance to President Emmanuel Macron’s higher retirement age with what may be a final surge of nationwide protests and scattered strikes Tuesday.

A third of flights were canceled at Paris’ Orly Airport because of strikes, and about 10% of trains around France were disrupted. Some 250 marches, rallies and other actions are planned around the country on the 14th day of national protest since January over the pension reform.

Macron’s move to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 — and force the measure through parliament without a vote — inflamed public emotions and triggered some of France’s biggest demonstrations in years.

But the intensity of anger over the pension reform has ebbed since the last big protests on May 1, and since the measure became law in April. Some see Tuesday’s actions as a last big show of opposition for the movement.

Macron says the reform was needed to finance the pension system as the population ages. Unions and left-wing opponents say the changes hurt poorer workers and have argued for higher taxes on the wealthy and employers instead.

Organizers of Tuesday’s protests hope to rally support ahead of a possible parliamentary debate Thursday on a bill to repeal the new retirement age.

Legislators from centrist opposition group LIOT proposed the bill to put back the retirement age to 62. While Macron’s centrist party doesn’t have a majority in the National Assembly, it has allied with the conservative Republicans party to push back the opposition’s efforts.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  2. Mother fatally shot by neighbor after dispute over playing children, sheriff ...
  3. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  4. Texas sheriff calls for charges after DeSantis migrant flights
  5. Wray lands at center of GOP-FBI grudge match
  6. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  7. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  8. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  9. Milley says canceling drag show on military base was ‘absolute right thing to ...
  10. George Conway: It’d be ‘kind of fitting’ if Trump is jailed for ...
  11. Freedom Caucus pumps brakes on talk of ousting Speaker McCarthy over debt bill
  12. Lake Mead water level stalls as Lake Powell continues strong rise
  13. Manchin allies say Axelrod, Dems are crazy to count him out in West Virginia
  14. George Santos asks judge to keep sealed names of bail sponsors
  15. Robert Hanssen, most damaging spy in FBI history, found dead in prison cell
  16. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  17. Federal gun charges filed against mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher
  18. Ukraine’s counteroffensive appears to have started: Here’s what to know
Load more

Video

See all Video