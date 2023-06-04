trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Wildfire in Canadian province contained, while another burns out of control

by AP - 06/04/23 1:24 PM ET
by AP - 06/04/23 1:24 PM ET
In this aerial image, an aircraft, center, flies near a wildfire burning near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Communications Nova Scotia/The Canadian Press via AP)
In this aerial image, an aircraft, center, flies near a wildfire burning near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Communications Nova Scotia/The Canadian Press via AP)

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — A wildfire that forced thousands of residents from their homes in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia is now contained, while a second wildfire remains out of control, officials said Sunday.

Nova Scotia’s natural resources department said the Tantallon fire northwest of Halifax is now under control, meaning it is not expected to grow but is not yet out.

The blaze broke out a week ago, forcing 16,000 people from their suburban homes and destroying some 200 structures, including 151 homes.

But in Shelburne County in southwest Nova Scotia the largest in the province’s history continues to burn out of control. The blaze covered 97 square miles (50 square kilometers) as of Sunday morning and has destroyed at least 50 homes and cottages.

Canadian soldiers and firefighters from abroad are now on the ground helping the effort to extinguish the blazes that have been burning in several parts of Nova Scotia for the past week.

Fighting the wildfires in the province has been helped by long-awaited rains.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the total number of active wildfires declined from 10 in the morning to five by mid-afternoon.

Houston confirmed that schools in Shelburne County would be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin says Democrats miscalculated on waiting to negotiate debt deal 
  2. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  3. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  4. New evidence in Trump case bolsters two sets of charges
  5. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
  6. Comey: Trump ‘could be wearing an ankle bracelet’ while accepting GOP ...
  7. GOP negotiator doesn’t rule out government shutdown despite details in debt ...
  8. GOP hopefuls slam Trump for comments praising Kim Jong Un
  9. Raskin ‘seriously considering’ Senate bid, to decide by July 4
  10. Chuck Todd stepping down from NBC’s ‘Meet The Press’
  11. Raskin: Recording shows ‘clear understanding’ Trump did not ‘magically’ ...
  12. DeSantis's hard-right brand faces test in New Hampshire
  13. Federal judge rules Tennessee restrictions on drag shows unconstitutional
  14. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  15. Grand jury in Trump classified document case to meet this week: report
  16. DeSantis defines ‘woke’ as ‘a war on the truth’ after Trump said people ...
  17. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  18. House Republican to DeSantis: Don’t ‘try to out-Trump Donald Trump’
Load more

Video

See all Video