Report: Bag found during Stockholm festival held real bomb

by The Associated Press - 08/22/22 9:43 AM ET

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police in Sweden said a bag was found in a downtown Stockholm park during an annual cultural festival and added that the National Bomb Squad investigated. Police declined to comment on its contents but the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said it contained a bomb.

The finding prompted police to cordon off the area while traffic was briefly re-directed. Police said Monday that “the technical investigation has been completed” but declined to comment on what the bag contained.

Aftonbladet said it was a bomb and it was found near the Cafe Opera, a famous nightclub.

The five-day Stockholm Culture Festival ended Sunday with a concert by Iranian pop singer Ebi, whose real name is Ebrahim Hamedi and who is a known Iranian dissident. The free festival included musical acts, activities, performances and hangouts in six areas across the Swedish capital.

