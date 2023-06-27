trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Rescuers found body in rubble of Paris building that collapsed in explosion

by AP - 06/27/23 3:02 PM ET
by AP - 06/27/23 3:02 PM ET
In this photo provided by the Paris Fire brigade on Thursday June 22, 2023, firefighters work at the site of an explosion in Paris, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. French rescue workers searched Thursday for a person feared missing after a powerful blast brought down a building on Paris' Left Bank, injuring more than 30 people, four of them critically. (E Thepault/BSPP via AP)
In this photo provided by the Paris Fire brigade on Thursday June 22, 2023, firefighters work at the site of an explosion in Paris, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. French rescue workers searched Thursday for a person feared missing after a powerful blast brought down a building on Paris’ Left Bank, injuring more than 30 people,…

PARIS (AP) — French emergency workers found a body Tuesday in the rubble of a Paris building whose facade collapsed in an explosion last week and are working to remove the remains and identify the person, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

The discovery marks the first fatality in the blast, which left six people critically injured and more than 50 people with lighter injuries or psychological shock, according to the Paris prosecutor.

Authorities had been digging through debris for days to try to locate a person reported missing since the explosion June 21. The search was complicated by the risk that a neighboring building could also collapse.

The identity of the person whose body was found Tuesday was not yet clear, according to the prosecutor’s office.

After the discovery, the preliminary investigation opened into the case was expanded to include potential manslaughter charges, the prosecutor’s office said. Prosecutors are looking into whether the explosion was caused by intentional violation of safety rules. A possible gas leak was one of the theories under investigation.

The French capital’s historic — and sometimes ageing — infrastructure has seen occasional gas explosions in the past. Last week’s explosion near the historic Val de Grace military hospital in the city’s 5th district crumpled the facade of a building that held a private academy of design and arts.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  2. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  3. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  4. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  5. Audio recording marks latest blow to Trump in documents case
  6. Move over, Mounjaro: New Eli Lilly drug lost patients 24 percent of their ...
  7. Borrowers stare down student loan repayments after years of high inflation
  8. Feehery: Is Democrats’ Mr. Perfectly Fine a reelection disaster? 
  9. Former prosecutor on new Trump tape: ‘This is game over’
  10. Cheney on the problem with American politics: ‘We’re electing idiots’
  11. Judge in Trump case denies government’s motion to shield potential witnesses
  12. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  13. Supreme Court hands defeat to North Carolina GOP in election law clash
  14. Five takeaways from Fox News’s prime-time shuffle  
  15. Supreme Court vacates Colorado man’s stalking conviction in ‘true threat’ ...
  16. McCarthy questions whether Trump is ‘strongest’ Republican against Biden
  17. Alabama governor calls special session to redraw congressional districts
  18. Trump rips ‘nasty’ Bret Baier after Fox News interview 
Load more

Video

See all Video