trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Roller coaster crash at German amusement park injures 34

by The Associated Press - 08/11/22 11:39 AM ET
A roller coaster can be seen next to the logo at the entrance to the ‘Legoland’ amusement park in Guenzburg, southern Germany, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. At least 34 people were injured in the accident on a roller coaster at Legoland in Guenzburg, two of them seriously. (Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Two roller coaster trains crashed into each other Thursday at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely, German media reported.

One roller coaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported. Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.

It was not immediately clear how the crash could happen. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon roller coaster, an amusement park spokesperson told dpa.

Last week, a woman died in another roller coaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany. The 57-year-old woman fell out of the roller coaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for the accident has not been identified yet.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Astonished Democrats set to clear ...
  2. Trump calls for ‘immediate ...
  3. Kinzinger on fight with ...
  4. Watch live: House debates ahead of ...
  5. Author Salman Rushdie attacked on ...
  6. DRIED UP: Lakes Mead and Powell are ...
  7. Trump pushes back on report FBI ...
  8. The Democrats’ 2022 death wish
  9. Trump, Mar-a-Lago and Merrick Garland ...
  10. Here are the states high-earning ...
  11. Trump’s ignoring legitimate legal ...
  12. Monkeypox vaccine maker raises ...
  13. Biden's new challenge is FBI's Trump ...
  14. Newsom unveils new water ...
  15. WaPo: FBI looked for documents ...
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  17. Why the WHO is renaming monkeypox
  18. Lawmakers are heading to Ukraine with ...
Load more

Video

See all Video