trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Russia denies visit to American reporter in visa retaliation

by AP - 04/27/23 8:30 AM ET
by AP - 04/27/23 8:30 AM ET
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday denied a U.S request for a consular visit to Evan Gershkovich, an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal who is jailed on espionage charges.

The ministry said it rejected the request for the May 11 visit in retaliation for the U.S. refusing to grant visas to Russian journalists who planned to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on a trip to the United Nations.

Gershkovich has been in custody since his March 29 arrest by Russia’s security service on espionage charges that he, his employer and the U.S. government have denied.

Gershkovich is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying charges, and his arrest rattled journalists in the country and drew outrage in the West.

The United States has declared Gershkovich to be “wrongfully detained” and demanded his immediate release.

The Russian denial of the U.S. request for a consular visit to Gershkovich followed Lavrov warning that Moscow “will not forget and will not forgive” the denial of the visas to Russian journalists.

The Foreign Ministry said Friday it was also considering other retaliatory measures.

“A protest note was presented in connection with the provocative conduct of the U.S. diplomatic mission, which thwarted the issuing of visas to mass media representatives from the press pool of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who were supposed to accompany him on his trip to New York as part of Russia’s presidency of the U.N. Security Council,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The U.S. Embassy was informed in this connection that its request for consular access to U.S. citizen Gershkovich, detained on suspicion of espionage, on May 11 was declined,” the ministry statement said. “Other possible retaliatory measures, about which the U.S. side will be duly notified, are being considered.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  3. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  4. Rubio warns against Florida going after companies for ‘political purposes’
  5. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  6. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  7. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  8. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  9. Trump legal team asks House Intel for ‘legislative solution’ amid ...
  10. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
  11. RFK Jr. on running against Biden: ‘I just disagree fundamentally with him’
  12. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  13. Sanders on 2024 decision: ‘I don’t think one has many alternatives’
  14. Minnesota governor signs bills protecting reproductive, gender-affirming ...
  15. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  16. Montana governor’s nonbinary son calls on him to reject anti-trans bills
  17. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  18. Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6
Load more

Video

See all Video