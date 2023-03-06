trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Russia gives fertilizer to Malawi, seeks African support

by GREGORY GONDWE, Associated Press - 03/06/23 2:49 PM ET
by GREGORY GONDWE, Associated Press - 03/06/23 2:49 PM ET

LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) — The Russian government has donated 20,000 tons of fertilizer to Malawi as part of its efforts to garner diplomatic support from various African nations.

Russia will give 260,000 tons of fertilizer to countries in the continent, Russian Ambassador to Malawi Nikolai Krasilnikov said at a handover ceremony Monday at the capital, Lilongwe.

He said he hopes African leaders will press for the abolition of international sanctions against Russia when they attend the second Russia-Africa summit to be held in St. Petersburg at the end of July.

The Russian manufacturer Uralchem-Ukalkali had produced the fertilizer and made the gift to Malawi, said Dmitry Shornikov, head of the firm’s southern Africa branch, who also attended the handover.

The fertilizer should help Malawi achieve its goals of substantially boosting its agricultural production and helping families grow more healthy and nutritious food, said Shornikov.

Malawi’s minister of Agriculture Kawale said the fertilizer will reach 400,000 farming households and boost their agricultural production.

Also attending the event was a representative of the United Nations’ World Food Program.

Malawi voted to censure Russia at the United Nations last year for its invasion of Ukraine. More than 15 other African countries abstained from the vote.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  2. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  3. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  4. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  5. Zelensky pledges to ‘find the murderers’ of Ukrainian soldier executed in ...
  6. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  7. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
  8. Bipartisan rail safety bill runs into Republican roadblock
  9. Wagner chief warns of collapse of Russian front line if there is retreat from ...
  10. Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from ...
  11. Jordan issues subpoenas over school boards memo, DHS disinformation board
  12. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  13. What’s at stake as Ukraine clings onto Bakhmut
  14. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  15. Larry Summers: US economy could face a ‘Wile E. Coyote moment’
  16. Michelle Obama hits Trump over his inauguration: ‘There weren’t that many ...
  17. The Memo: DeSantis finds foil in California 
  18. Frost on DeSantis targeting Black, LGBTQ, transgender people: ‘it’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video