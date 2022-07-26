trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Russian military plans sweeping war games in country’s east

by The Associated Press - 07/26/22 11:07 AM ET

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia will hold wide-ranging military drills in the country’s east as it continues regular troop training despite the action in Ukraine, Russia’s military authorities said Tuesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 5 will involve troops on maneuvers at 13 firing ranges of the Eastern Military District.

It added that units of Airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will also be involved in the war games.

The ministry said troops from unspecified foreign countries will participate. Russian and Chinese troops took part in a series of joint military maneuvers last year, reflecting increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing.

The ministry rejected allegations that it’s mobilizing forces to beef up the its forces in Ukraine, noting that “only part of the Russian military has been involved in the special military operation.”

Without disclosing details, the ministry said the number of troops operating in Ukraine are “quite sufficient for fulfilling the tasks” and emphasized that the military hasn’t canceled any of the planned drills.

Moscow hasn’t said how many of it’s million-soldier military are involved in action in Ukraine.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats introduce bill to enact ...
  2. Chris Cuomo tapped to host prime-time ...
  3. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  4. Warren returns to campaign spotlight
  5. Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion ...
  6. White House says Biden will make ...
  7. Buttigieg edges out Biden among ...
  8. Why some Supreme Court justices are ...
  9. Manchin and the Supreme Court told ...
  10. Lawmakers ask watchdog to step aside ...
  11. Trump tiptoes closer to new White ...
  12. Polling shows tight races for ...
  13. Jan. 6 panel’s Trump evidence ...
  14. Democrats warn Fed’s rate hikes may ...
  15. Trump in DC speech calls for death ...
  16. Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Oz ...
  17. Mitch McConnell’s historic ...
  18. Nearly one in three Americans say it ...
Load more

Video

See all Video