trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Rwanda says Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame to be freed

by CARA ANNA and IGNATIUS SSUUNA, Associated Press - 03/24/23 10:07 AM ET
by CARA ANNA and IGNATIUS SSUUNA, Associated Press - 03/24/23 10:07 AM ET

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s government has commuted the sentence of Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” for saving hundreds of countrymen from genocide but was convicted of terrorism offenses years later in a widely criticized trial.

Government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told The Associated Press on Friday that the 25-year sentence was commuted by presidential order after a request for clemency.

Rusesabagina, a U.S. resident and Belgian citizen, is expected to be released on Saturday, she said.

“Rwanda notes the constructive role of the U.S. government in creating conditions for dialogue on this issue, as well as the facilitation provided by the state of Qatar,” Makolo said.

The case had been described by the United States and others as unfair. Rusesabagina disappeared in 2020 during a visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and appeared days later in Rwanda in handcuffs. His family alleged he was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda against his will to stand trial.

Rusesabagina has asserted that his arrest was in response to his criticism of longtime Rwandan President Paul Kagame over alleged human rights abuses. Kagame’s government has repeatedly denied targeting dissenting voices with arrests and extrajudicial killings.

___

Anna contributed from Nairobi, Kenya

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he’s indicted
  2. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  3. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  4. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  5. Joe Rogan on possible Trump hush money indictment: ‘Didn’t Clinton do ...
  6. Will he or won’t he? Bragg faces historic test with Trump indictment
  7. House fails to override Biden’s first veto
  8. Former AG Barr defends Fox News in op-ed about Dominion lawsuit 
  9. American ‘genocide’: Monetizing the great reset
  10. Democrats, worried about job losses, push back on more Fed rate hikes 
  11. ESPN blasts ethnic slur directed at Mina Kimes as ‘extremely offensive’
  12. Does DA Alvin Bragg really want to bring People v. Donald Trump? 
  13. Greene calls for Bragg’s arrest for ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in Trump ...
  14. The dark side of TikTok
  15. ‘Bear huggers’ wanted: Potential dream job now open
  16. Texas ‘preemption’ bills escalate war between liberal cities, conservative ...
  17. Manhattan grand jury not meeting Thursday in Trump probe
  18. Nearly half of parents with adult children still pay their bills
Load more

Video

See all Video