trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Severe flooding in Italy kills 2; drought persists

by AP - 05/03/23 11:39 AM ET
by AP - 05/03/23 11:39 AM ET
Firefighters use a dinghy to evacuate people near Faenza, Italy, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Heavy rains have caused flooding in Italy’s populous Emilia-Romagna region, leaving at least two people dead as riverbeds left dry by drought overflowed their banks after a day and a half of non-stop rain. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)
Firefighters use a dinghy to evacuate people near Faenza, Italy, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Heavy rains have caused flooding in Italy’s populous Emilia-Romagna region, leaving at least two people dead as riverbeds left dry by drought overflowed their banks after a day and a half of non-stop rain. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)

MILAN (AP) — A day and a half of nonstop rain has caused caused flooding in Italy’s populous Emilia-Romagna region, leaving at least two people dead as riverbeds left dry by drought overflowed their banks.

One person was swept away by floodwaters while riding a bicycle in the Ravenna province, and another died near Imola when a residence was hit by a flood-triggered landslide. Another person was missing.

The intense rainfall comes as Italy faces a second year of drought, which has depleted its largest river, the Po. The river supports agriculture in the vast Po River Valley before emptying into the Adriatic Sea east of Bologna in Emilia-Romagna.

The severe rainfall raised the level of the Po, by 1.5 meters (nearly 60 inches) in 24 hours and smaller rivers in Emilia-Romagna overflowed their banks, causing damage to property and agriculture. About 450 people were evacuated from their homes.

The Coldiretti agricultural lobby said the violent storms, far from bringing relief from the drought, had worsened the situation, as floodwaters damaged vineyards and olive groves.

Lake Garda, which straddles the neighboring Lombardy and Veneto regions and is used as a basin for agriculture, remains near historic lows at 43% capacity.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump grabbed reporter’s phone, tried to have him removed from plane: report
  2. Tucker Carlson text about ‘how white men fight’ alarmed Fox leaders before ...
  3. Roberts struggles to keep Supreme Court out of ethics fight
  4. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  5. NPR says Elon Musk is threatening to reassign its Twitter account
  6. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  7. Texas bill allows secretary of state to overturn elections
  8. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  9. The Memo: CNN’s Trump town hall reignites debate over media coverage
  10. Jim Jordan launches probe into lack of arrests in protests outside Supreme ...
  11. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  12. Colin Allred launching Democratic challenge to Cruz
  13. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  14. Students at University of Wisconsin call for expulsion of student in racist ...
  15. 10-year-olds found working at McDonald’s in Kentucky: Labor Department
  16. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  17. White House seeks to pull McConnell into debt talks
  18. Texas shooting suspect found under pile of laundry, sheriff says
Load more

Video

See all Video