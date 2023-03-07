trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Slovakia’s prime minister forms new party before early vote

by AP - 03/07/23 9:21 AM ET
by AP - 03/07/23 9:21 AM ET

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Prime Minister Eduard Heger said Tuesday that he was creating a new centrist political party before Slovakia’s early election in September.

The name of the new party is the Democrats. The move means that Heger is leaving the Ordinary People political movement led by former populist Prime Minister Igor Matovič.

Heger’s announcement came after his coalition government lost a parliamentary no-confidence vote in December.

The opposition called the early vote following months of political crisis. President Zuzana Čaputová asked Heger’s Cabinet to stay in office with reduced powers as a caretaker government.

In January, the parliament set an early vote for Sept. 30. The opposition stands a good chance to win an early ballot, according to recent polls.

Heger’s government has been donating arms to Ukrainian armed forces while opening its border to refugees fleeing from Russia’s war.

Some current opposition leaders, including former populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, oppose military support for Ukraine and European Union sanctions against Russia.

Four ministers from Heger’s government, including Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer and Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad, were also joining the Democrats.

“We offer professionalism and refuse populism,” Heger said. The non-parliamentary Together party has also become part of his Democrats.

Ordinary People won the 2020 parliamentary election with Matovič creating a four-party coalition government that collapsed the following year during the coronavirus pandemic. Matovič was forced to resign as prime minister after he orchestrated a secret deal to acquire 2 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine despite disagreement among his coalition partners.

The same four parties formed a new government under Heger.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  2. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  3. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  4. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  5. McConnell says Fox News made ‘a mistake’ by underplaying violence of Jan. 6
  6. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  7. Schumer to vote for GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  8. Documentarian Ken Burns says DeSantis bills are like ‘Soviet system’
  9. McCarthy says he doesn’t regret sharing Jan. 6 footage with Tucker Carlson
  10. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  11. Elon Musk spats with former Twitter employee with disability
  12. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s moves box in some Senate Dems
  14. Progressives appalled Biden could return to holding migrant families in ...
  15. Rupert Murdoch: Hannity, Ingraham ‘went too far’ in promoting Trump’s ...
  16. Ronny Jackson jabs Biden over cancerous lesion removal
  17. A quarter of parents lied about their children’s COVID-19 status: study
  18. CPAC spotlights Republican rift over war in Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video