AP International

Spain: 22 injured as engine collides with passenger train

by The Associated Press - 06/13/22 5:04 AM ET

MADRID (AP) — Officials said Monday 22 people were hospitalized after a regional passenger train and a locomotive collided head-on in northeastern Spain.

The regional government of northeast Catalonia said five of the 22 were in serious condition.

The collision occurred late Sunday near the town of Vila-seca, south of Barcelona. There were 75 passengers on the train.

Spain’s Adif railway infrastructure company said the freight train engine had a brake problem. The collision continues to be under investigation.

Traffic on the line remained interrupted Monday.

