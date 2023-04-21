trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Strikes bring German railways to standstill, hit 4 airports

by AP - 04/21/23 3:00 AM ET
by AP - 04/21/23 3:00 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — An eight-hour strike brought Germany’s railways to a standstill on Friday morning, while walkouts also were underway at four major German airports in a parallel pay dispute.

The EVG rail workers’ union called for members to walk out between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. Germany’s main train operator, state-owned Deutsche Bahn, announced shortly after that call on Wednesday that it was canceling long-distance services between 3 a.m. and 1 p.m. and that most regional trains also would be canceled.

EVG says it needs to step up pressure on employers as it seeks an inflation-busting pay raise. Deutsche Bahn, which is one of dozens of companies hit by the strike, has called the walkout “pointless and unnecessary” and accused EVG of trying to score points in a bitter long-term rivalry with another rail union.

The walkout follows a full-day strike on March 27 that paralyzed the railway network. That strike was coordinated with another union, ver.di, which brought most of Germany’s airports and some regional transit networks to a standstill.

Ver.di called security and service workers at Duesseldorf, Cologne-Bonn and Hamburg airports out on strike on Thursday and Friday. Stuttgart airport was also affected on Friday, with all departures canceled.

EVG is seeking a raise of 12%. Ver.di is engaged in a series of pay negotiations — notably for employees of Germany’s federal and municipal governments — in which it has sought a 10.5% pay raise, though mediators have proposed a compromise that would result in a lower increase.

New rounds of negotiations in both disputes are scheduled in the coming days.

Germany’s annual inflation rate has declined from the levels it reached late last year but is still high. It stood at 7.4% in March.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  3. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  4. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  5. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  6. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  7. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease
  8. Marshall introduces vote of no confidence resolution for Mayorkas
  9. House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports ...
  10. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of transgender lawmaker
  11. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  12. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  13. ‘Resupply is not an option’: Lawmakers wargame Chinese invasion of Taiwan
  14. Washington state lawmakers pass ban on semi-automatic rifles
  15. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  16. House GOP leaders distance from national abortion ban
  17. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over debunked 2020 election data
  18. DeSantis signs bill ending unanimous death penalty requirement after Parkland ...
Load more

Video

See all Video