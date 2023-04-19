trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

German police release description of gym attack suspect

by AP - 04/19/23 6:46 AM ET
by AP - 04/19/23 6:46 AM ET
A police officer inspects a gym, the site of a stabbing attack, in a building in Duisburg, Germany, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Several people were severely injured in a stabbing attack at a gym in the western German city of Duisburg, police said Tuesday evening. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)
A police officer inspects a gym, the site of a stabbing attack, in a building in Duisburg, Germany, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Several people were severely injured in a stabbing attack at a gym in the western German city of Duisburg, police said Tuesday evening. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German police released an initial description Wednesday of a suspect wanted in connection with a knife attack at a gym in the western city of Duisburg that left four men seriously wounded.

Police said that witnesses interviewed after the attack late Tuesday described the man as being about 30 years old, 180cm (5 feet 11 inches) tall, of normal build and with a long black beard. They added that witnesses said he had a “southern” appearance — a term sometimes used in Germany to describe people of Mediterranean origin — and wore a long-sleeved pullover, dark trousers and a black baseball cap.

Investigators were still looking into a possible motive, however it appeared that it was not an indiscriminate attack, said Herbert Reul, the state interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Duisburg is located. He did not elaborate.

“I hope that the victims will recover quickly and that everyone who was on the scene and saw this terrible act will recover,” Reul added.

Police said the four victims are German citizens aged 21, 32 and two aged 24. One of the victims remains in a life-threatening condition, police said. They added that officers were not yet able to interview any of the victims, meaning the description of the attacker couldn’t yet be verified.

Authorities have asked members of the public with any information about the attack to get in touch and submit relevant photos or videos.

Police said that a “stabbing or cutting weapon” was used in the attack at the gym, which is part of the John Reed Fitness chain.

The company said in a statement that it deeply regretted the incident and expressed hope that the victims would recover quickly.

Last month, a gunman stormed a service at his former Jehovah’s Witness hall in the northern Germany city of Hamburg, killing six people before taking his own life after police arrived.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  2. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  3. Suit seeks to force Archives to get DOJ help in finding missing Secret Service ...
  4. Bannon says anyone who trusts Elon Musk is ‘a fool’ after Carlson interview
  5. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  6. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  7. Abortion politics roils Senate GOP 
  8. Bill O’Reilly criticizes Fox News following settlement: ‘The nightmare will ...
  9. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — House GOP far from unified on debt limit; Fox ...
  11. Fox News and Dominion reach last-minute $787 million settlement
  12. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  13. McConnell defends Supreme Court after Clarence Thomas revelations
  14. Supreme Court weighs religious accommodation for Christian postal worker
  15. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  16. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  17. Trump reasserts dominance over GOP with post-indictment offensive
  18. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
Load more

Video

See all Video