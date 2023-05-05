trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Suspect in slaying of Syrian surrenders to German police

by AP - 05/05/23 10:45 AM ET
by AP - 05/05/23 10:45 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities said Friday that a man sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Syrian in the western town of Luedenscheid has been detained after surrendering to police.

Prosecutors in the western city of Hagen said the 23-year-old suspect is also a Syrian citizen and knew the victim, who died at a hospital hours after Monday’s shooting in the nearby town of Luedenscheid.

Police declined to immediately provide further details about the suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have come to Germany since the start of the conflict in their country more than a decade ago.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  2. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  3. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  4. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  5. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  6. Rochelle Walensky exits as CDC chief
  7. Florida legislature approves bill allowing DeSantis-appointed board to cancel ...
  8. Judicial activist urged ‘no mention of Ginni’ in arranged payment to ...
  9. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  10. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  11. The quiet, dangerous radicalism of Biden’s first term
  12. Amazon settles case after driver totaled woman’s car in her driveway
  13. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  14. Title 42 jitters rattle Democratic unity
  15. The Memo: Tragic subway death sparks firestorm among New York Democrats
  16. Ukrainian lawmaker punches Russian official at conference in Turkey
  17. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  18. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
Load more

Video

See all Video