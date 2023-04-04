trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Swedes arrest 5 suspected of terror, ties to Quran burning

by AP - 04/04/23 6:35 AM ET
by AP - 04/04/23 6:35 AM ET

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Five men have been arrested “on suspicion of aiding and abetting terrorist offenses,” Sweden’s SAPO domestic security agency said Tuesday, adding the case was related to the burning of a Quran in January in Stockholm and that an attack is not imminent.

In a statement, Susanna Trehörning, deputy head of SAPO’ s counterterror unit said that the case had “international links to violent Islamist extremism.” Swedish public radio said the suspects had links to the Islamic State group.

Trehörning said that Tuesday’s arrests came following “extensive intelligence and investigative work “after the protests that were directed at Sweden in connection with the high-profile burning of the Quran in January and where there are international calls for attacks.”

She told Swedish broadcaster SVT that the suspects were in ”a planning phase” and that they “had not immediately thought of doing anything here and now.”

In January, a far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm where he burned the Islamic holy book.

That angered millions of Muslims around the world and triggered protests. NATO-member Turkey said it wouldn’t allow Sweden to join the military alliance as long as the Scandinavian country permits such protests to take place. In Sweden, such demonstrations are protected by freedom of speech.

All NATO members need to ratify in their parliaments the accession requests by Sweden.

Finland which sought NATO membership at the same time as Sweden is expected to join the alliance later Tuesday after all 30 member states ratified the Finns’ accession request, but Turkey is holding out on ratifying Sweden’s membership.

In February, Swedish police denied permission for protests involving the burning of a Quran, fearing they could provoke terror attacks or attacks against Swedish interests.

On Tuesday, Sweden’s Administrative Court ruled that freedom of assembly and demonstration are constitutionally protected rights and overturned the police decision, saying security risk concerns were not enough to limit the right to demonstrate.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  2. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  3. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  4. Liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race
  5. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  6. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  7. 5 quick takeaways from Trump’s arraignment
  8. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  9. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  10. Judy Blume tears into Florida, DeSantis: ‘Teachers are under fire, librarians ...
  11. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  12. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  13. Trump’s criminal court proceedings must be televised
  14. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  15. Trump slams Fox for putting on Bill Barr 
  16. Regulators crack down on Medicare Advantage charges
  17. John Bolton says he’s ‘extraordinarily distressed’ by Trump indictment
  18. Greene drowned out by protesters, compares Trump to Jesus ahead of arraignment
Load more

Video

See all Video