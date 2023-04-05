trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Top Bosnian government official convicted of abuse of office

by AP - 04/05/23 6:34 AM ET
by AP - 04/05/23 6:34 AM ET
FILE – Prime Minister of Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina Fadil Novalic, right, with his lawyer, arrives at a court in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Jan. 29, 2021. Novalic, was convicted of abuse of office and sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday April 5, 2023, over the procurement at highly inflated prices of inadequate medical equipment during…

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A top Bosnian government official and two others were convicted and given prison sentences Wednesday over the procurement at highly inflated prices of inadequate medical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fadil Novalic, the prime minister of one of the country’s two highly autonomous regions, the Bosniak-Croat Federation, was convicted of abuse of office and sentenced to four years in prison.

Fikret Hodzic, the owner of a fruit processing company that received about 5 million euros ($5.5 million) from the government to purchase 100 deficient ventilators from China for COVID-19 patients, and a top state civil protection official, Fahrudin Solak, were also convicted and sentenced to five and six years respectively.

Hodzic’s fruit processing company, Silver Raspberry, which had no license to import medical equipment, was chosen by the government of the Bosniak-Croat Federation in the spring of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, to import the Chinese ventilators at highly inflated prices.

The arrangement — which immediately raised public suspicion — was made possible by the relaxation of procurement rules amid the pandemic. The company was recruited by Solak who was charged with procuring medical equipment and supplies to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Throughout the two-year trial the trio insisted they were innocent, claiming they had acted in the public interest.

Novalic’s lawyer, Vasvija Vidovic, said she planned to appeal Novalic’s sentence and conviction and said the verdict was the result of interference in the legal process by her client’s political adversaries and the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo.

The U.S. government imposed sanctions on Novalic last year accusing him of being complicit in corruption and undermining democratic processes in the Western Balkans.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  2. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  3. New cars have become luxury items
  4. Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement agencies
  5. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  6. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  7. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  8. NC lawmaker swaps parties, handing GOP a veto-proof supermajority
  9. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  10. CNN’s Don Lemon threatened female coworker in 2008: report
  11. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  12. Bragg’s case against Trump: An Ed Wood movie come to life
  13. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  14. Fox’s Doocy: ‘Very bad look’ for Trump to ‘go after’ New York ...
  15. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  16. Could Trump face jail time if convicted? Experts weigh in
  17. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  18. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
Load more

Video

See all Video