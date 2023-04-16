trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Top publisher apologizes for slurs about ‘East Germans’

by AP - 04/16/23 7:26 AM ET
by AP - 04/16/23 7:26 AM ET
FILE - Mathias Doepfner, CEO of Axel Springer SE, speaks during the opening ceremony of the Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The chief executive and co-owner of media company Axel Springer apologized Sunday for making crude remarks about “East Germans” in text messages leaked to a rival newspaper. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP, Pool, File)
FILE – Mathias Doepfner, CEO of Axel Springer SE, speaks during the opening ceremony of the Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The chief executive and co-owner of media company Axel Springer apologized Sunday for making crude remarks about “East Germans” in text messages leaked to a rival newspaper. (Bernd von…

BERLIN (AP) — The chief executive and co-owner of media company Axel Springer apologized Sunday for making crude remarks about “East Germans” in text messages leaked to a rival newspaper.

German weekly Die Zeit quoted Mathias Doepfner as saying that “the Ossis (a derogatory term for East Germans) are either communists or fascists.” The comments prompted sharp rebukes from officials in the east and calls for Doepfner to resign.

In a short article for tabloid Bild am Sonntag, Doepfner expressed regret “that I have offended, unsettled or hurt many with my words.”

Doepfner said his remarks about East Germans were triggered by his anger at the large share of voters there who back the post-communist Left party or the far-right Alternative for Germany.

“When I’m angry or very happy, my cell phone becomes a lightning rod,” he said, adding that he had sent the messages to people “whom I trust greatly,” believing they would understand what he really meant.

Doepfner did not comment on other leaked messages suggesting that he had put pressure on journalists to promote a small pro-business party, the Free Democrats, ahead of the last election.

German media noted that several of the leaked comments were addressed to the former editor of daily Bild, Julian Reichelt, who was ousted two years ago over misconduct claims.

Shortly after Reichelt’s departure Axel Springer, which is majority-owned by U.S. investment firm KKR, completed its acquisition of the political news outlet Politico.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis super PAC in new ad: ‘What happened to Donald Trump?’
  2. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  3. Chris Christie: Trump investigations make GOP primary win ‘uncertain’
  4. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
  5. Newsom faces political minefield with calls for Feinstein to resign
  6. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  7. Clarence Thomas should follow the Abe Fortas precedent and resign gracefully
  8. Cassidy says Biden and Trump have ‘same plan’ on Social Security, ‘which ...
  9. Harris steps into spotlight on abortion, guns
  10. Fox News host previously barred from reporting on Dominion suit says he will ...
  11. ‘Totally alarmist’: Senate Republican downplays precedent set by Texas ...
  12. George Santos campaign finance disclosure shows more refunds to donors than ...
  13. Florists’ free speech: Liberals in Tennessee appear to be making the case for ...
  14. Gingrich calls Biden ‘weak’ but acknowledges ‘enormous power’ of ...
  15. Trump lawyer recuses himself from classified documents case: report
  16. The Memo: GOP ignores warning signs on abortion
  17. Mace says overturning Roe ‘changed the entire electoral environment’ in 2022
  18. Top House Republican: US has gone too far in allowing access to intelligence ...
Load more

Video

See all Video