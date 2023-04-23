trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Torchlight march marks mass deaths of Armenians

by AP - 04/23/23 4:02 PM ET
by AP - 04/23/23 4:02 PM ET
A torchlight procession marches during a demonstration in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 23, 2023, to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)
A torchlight procession marches during a demonstration in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, April 23, 2023, to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — About 10,000 people bearing torches on Sunday night marched through Armenia’s capital to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago.

The march from a central square to a sprawling memorial complex began with activists burning the flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan. Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan have spiraled in recent months since the blockage of the road leading to the ethnic Aremenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh within Azerbaijan.

Historians estimate that, in the last days of the Ottoman Empire, up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed by Ottoman Turks in what is widely regarded as the first genocide of the 20th century.

Armenians have long pushed for the deaths to be recognized as genocide.

While Turkey concedes that many died in that era, the country has rejected the term genocide, saying the death toll is inflated and the deaths resulted from civil unrest during the Ottoman Empire’s collapse.

Armenia on Monday formally observes Genocide Remembrance Day, marking the start of the killings in 1915.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  2. Majorities don’t want Biden, Trump to run in 2024: survey
  3. Ocasio-Cortez says Greene, not McCarthy, is ‘running the caucus’
  4. Russia ‘will not forget or forgive’ US refusal of journalist visas
  5. Trump: ‘Nixon had no support … I have great Jim Jordan’
  6. Trump suggests Putin ‘got a little more ambition’ after US withdrawal from ...
  7. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  8. US government offers help to 16,000 Americans living in Sudan
  9. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  10. Pence says he’ll ‘tell the truth’ before Jan. 6 grand jury
  11. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  12. 3,000 migrants begin protest march in Mexico
  13. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  14. Durbin: Clarence Thomas would have ‘ignored’ invitation to testify on ethics
  15. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  16. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  17. Facebook notifies users who may be eligible for $725M privacy settlement
  18. After SpaceX’s Starship launches, what happens next?
Load more

Video

See all Video