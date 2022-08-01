trending:

AP International

Tropical Storm Frank weakening off Mexico’s Pacific coast

by The Associated Press - 08/01/22 11:27 AM ET

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Frank continued weakening Monday well off Mexico’s Pacific coast after reaching hurricane strength over the weekend.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Frank’s maximum sustained winds had slowed to 50 mph (85 kph) by midafternoon. It was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). It was located 860 miles (1,380 kilometers) west of the southern tip of Baja California and posed no threat to land.

Frank is forecast to continue weakening in the coming days.

