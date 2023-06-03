trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Turkey to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

by SUZAN FRASER, Associated Press - 06/03/23 8:40 AM ET
by SUZAN FRASER, Associated Press - 06/03/23 8:40 AM ET

ANKARA (AP) — The Turkish defense ministry announced Saturday it will be sending a commando battalion to northern Kosovo in response to a NATO request for troops to help quell violent unrest.

The request came from NATO’s Joint Force Command Naples, the ministry said in a press statement posted on its official Twitter account, and the battalion will join the alliance’s peacekeeping mission in the region, known as KFOR, as a reserve unit.

A defense ministry official said around 500 Turkish troops would be going to Kosovo. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with ministry regulations.

NATO announced on Tuesday that it would be sending 700 troops to bolster the force in the area. KFOR currently consists of almost 3,800 troops, including some 350 from Turkey.

Violent clashes with ethnic Serbs on Monday left 30 international soldiers — 11 Italians and 19 Hungarians — wounded, including fractures and burns from improvised explosive incendiary devices.

The clashes grew out of a confrontation that unfolded earlier after ethnic Albanian officials elected in votes overwhelmingly boycotted by Serbs entered municipal buildings to take office and were blocked by Serbs.

“We urge restraint and dialogue to resolve these developments in northern Kosovo which endanger regional security and stability,” the Turkish statement read. The Turkish commando battalion will be deploying to the Sultan Murat Barracks in Kosovo on Sunday and Monday.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. New evidence in Trump case bolsters two sets of charges
  2. Federal judge rules Tennessee restrictions on drag shows unconstitutional
  3. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  4. McCarthy impresses Senate GOP with surprise wins in debt ceiling battle
  5. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  6. Christie’s 2024 bid set to make criticism of Trump a central focus
  7. Maxwell Frost slams DeSantis on stage at DC Paramore concert
  8. Woman arrested in Washington after refusing treatment for tuberculosis for year
  9. Why Trump’s threats to birthright citizenship spark fear
  10. US takes ‘countermeasures’ against Russia’s violations of nuclear treaty
  11. NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox ...
  12. Hannity says he’s not ‘interested in facilitating or listening’ to ...
  13. Progressive losses mount: Here are five big disappointments
  14. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  15. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  16. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  17. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
  18. ‘Your speech is violence’: the left’s new mantra to justify campus ...
Load more

Video

See all Video