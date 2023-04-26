trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Turkish president cancels campaign stops over health issue

by AP - 04/26/23 6:08 AM ET
by AP - 04/26/23 6:08 AM ET

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced he was canceling a day of election campaigning on Wednesday to rest at home, a day after he was forced to briefly interrupt a television interview over a stomach complaint.

Erdogan was being interviewed live by Turkey’s Ulke TV and Kanal 7 stations late on Tuesday when the program was suddenly stopped. When the interview resumed around 20 minutes later, Erdogan, 69, explained that he had developed a serious “stomach flu” while campaigning and apologized for the interruption.

The president, who was scheduled to make a series of appearances in the cities of Kirikkale, Yozgat and Sivas on Wednesday, announced on Twitter that he would rest at home on the advice of his doctors and that Vice President Fuat Oktay would represent him at the events.

He would resume his duties on Thursday, he tweeted.

Erdogan, who is seeking a third term in office as president, has been campaigning hard in the run up to the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, sometimes attending three or more events per day.

He is facing his toughest electoral test of his 20-years in office as prime minister and president, with opinion surveys showing a slight lead for his main challenger, center-left opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

In 2011, Erdogan underwent what his doctors said was a successful surgery on his digestive system.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  2. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  3. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  4. Disney sues DeSantis, alleging harm to its business
  5. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  6. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  7. House GOP inches closer to winning votes for debt ceiling package
  8. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  9. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  10. Audio shows Cruz outlining plan to Fox News to delay 2020 election certification
  11. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  12. Markey calls for Clarence Thomas to resign: ‘reputation is unsalvageable’
  13. Mattel releases first ever Barbie with Down syndrome
  14. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  15. Fox’s Kilmeade presses GOP party chief on Trump skipping debates
  16. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  17. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  18. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
Load more

Video

See all Video