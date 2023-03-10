trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

US charity calls on Egypt to release hunger-striking poet

by AP - 03/10/23 8:29 AM ET
by AP - 03/10/23 8:29 AM ET

CAIRO (AP) — A U.S. charity has called on Egypt to release a well-known poet and songwriter who is on a hunger strike to protest his five-year incarceration.

Pen America demanded Thursday that Egyptian authorities release Galal al-Behairy, who was first detained in March of 2018 and later handed a three-year sentence for spreading false news and insulting Egypt’s military.

In a leaked letter that coincided with the fifth anniversary of his arrest, al-Behairy said he would refuse food and medication until he secured his freedom. An Egyptian government media officer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the call for the hunger striker to be released.

Al-Behairy wrote the lyrics to the hit Egyptian pop song, “Balaha,” sung by exiled pop star Ramy Essam. The poet was arrested a month after its release.

‘’I committed one crime, which is poetry,″ al-Behairy wrote in his letter, published across social media. “The strike will continue until I regain my freedom, alive or not.″

The announcement comes a few months after a well-known imprisoned dissident, Alaa Abdel-Fattah, escalated his hunger strike, an action that overshadowed the World Climate Summit last November, hosted by Egypt.

As the summit known as COP27 opened, Abdel-Fattah intensified his monthslong, partial hunger strike to stop all food and water in an effort to draw attention to his case and others. As concerns for his fate mounted, he ended his strike. Abdel-Fattah remains in prison.

‘’Galal’s treatment is emblematic of the Egyptian regime’s disdain for artists and its campaign to crack down on artistic freedom and eradicate expression that they do not agree with,” said Justin Shilad, Middle East and North Africa researcher with PEN America.

The New York City-based organization also called for the release of all other detained Egyptian activists, writers and artists.

Egypt’s government has in recent years jailed thousands of people, mainly Islamists, but also secular activists. Many of those behind bars were involved in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that toppled the country’s longtime autocratic President Hosni Mubarak.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell’s hospitalization raises questions for GOP’s future
  2. Santos accused of orchestrating credit card skimming operation
  3. Mexican cartel issues apparent apology, turns over five ‘kidnappers’ of ...
  4. Breaking down Biden’s budget: Here’s what’s in it
  5. Federal judge orders Peter Navarro to turn over hundreds of White House emails
  6. Fauci says Redfield’s testimony of COVID call was ‘unequivocally ...
  7. Youngkin defends transgender policies, executive order on ‘critical race ...
  8. ‘Weaponization’ subcommittee members spar over ‘Twitter Files’
  9. Economy adds 311K jobs in February, unemployment rises to 3.6 percent
  10. Centrist and liberal Democrats battle over who Biden should be 
  11. House GOP launches probe into Jan. 6 panel
  12. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  13. Daylight saving time: Here are the biggest risks of the ‘spring ...
  14. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  15. House votes to overturn Biden administration water regulation
  16. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  17. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  18. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
Load more

Video

See all Video