trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

UK cybersecurity center looking into risks posed by TikTok

by SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press - 03/14/23 8:51 AM ET
by SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press - 03/14/23 8:51 AM ET

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s security minister said Tuesday he has asked the country’s National Cyber Security Center to review threats posed by TikTok amid calls for the U.K. to impose a ban on the Chinese-owned social media app.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said he was waiting for a review from the government’s cybersecurity experts before deciding on the “hugely important question.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hinted a day earlier that the U.K. could follow the U.S. and the European Union in banning the app from government-issued mobile phones and devices.

“We take security of devices seriously … and we look also at what our allies are doing,” Sunak said during his visit to the U.S. on Monday.

“We want to make sure that we protect the integrity and security of sensitive information,” Sunak told ITV News. “And we will always do that and take whatever steps are necessary to make sure that happens.”

The U.S. government said last month that employees of federal agencies have to delete TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices. Congress, the White House, U.S. armed forces and more than half of U.S. states had already banned TikTok, while the European Commission also temporarily banned the app from employee phones.

The moves were prompted by growing concerns that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, would give user data such as browsing history and location to the Chinese government, or push propaganda and misinformation on its behalf.

Last year, Britain’s Parliament shut down its TikTok account — meant to reach younger audiences with Parliament content — just days after its launch following concerns from lawmakers.

“What certainly is clear is for many young people TikTok is now a news source and, just as it’s quite right we know who owns the news sources in the UK … it’s important we know who owns the news sources that are feeding into our phones,” Tugendhat told Sky News on Tuesday.

In a statement, TikTok said bans by other governments were “based on misplaced fears and seemingly driven by wider geopolitics.” It said it would be “disappointed” if the U.K. imposes a ban, and that it was committed to working with British authorities to address any concerns.

“We have begun implementing a comprehensive plan to further protect our European user data, which includes storing UK user data in our European data centres and tightening data access controls, including third-party independent oversight of our approach,” its statement said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  2. Silicon Valley, Signature banks lobbied hard to loosen bank rules
  3. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
  4. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  5. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  6. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  7. These Republicans have pushed back against DeSantis’s Ukraine comments
  8. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  9. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  10. Biden seeks to make Freedom Caucus his foil — and the face of the GOP 
  11. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  12. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  13. Why the US is going full throttle on hypersonic missiles
  14. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  15. Jen Psaki knocks Tucker Carlson for treating his audience ‘like they’re ...
  16. Service member found dead in Pentagon parking lot
  17. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  18. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
Load more

Video

See all Video