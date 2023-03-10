trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

UK drops decade-long fraud case against security firm G4S

by AP - 03/10/23 8:46 AM ET
by AP - 03/10/23 8:46 AM ET

LONDON (AP) — U.K. authorities on Friday dropped fraud charges against three former executives of security firm G4S, saying it’s “no longer in the public interest” to continue the decade-old case.

The Serious Fraud Office opened an investigation in 2013 into allegations the company had overcharged by millions of pounds on contracts to monitor offenders using electronic tags.

In 2020, the company accepted responsibility for three counts of fraud and agreed to pay a financial penalty of 38.5 million pounds, plus legal costs. Shortly afterwards, three G4S executives were charged with fraud.

They pleaded not guilty and had yet to stand trial. Then on Friday, prosecutors dropped the case.

“The defendants have been under suspicion for 10 years and the prosecution are only too aware of the impact the proceedings will have had on them and their families,” prosecutor Crispin Aylett said. “We recognized the potential unfairness of asking that this should go on for a substantial period of further time.

“We regret the way the case has turned out.”

A judge at London’s Central Criminal Court on Friday formally acquitted former managing director Richard Morris, former commercial director Mark Preston and former finance manager James Jardine.

Jardine’s lawyer, Joanna Dimmock, said the fraud office had “wasted millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money whilst three men’s lives have been ravaged and put on hold for nearly a decade.”

Morris said outside court that he was “delighted” that the ordeal was over, but blamed the fraud office for accepting an “untrue narrative” put forward by G4S when the company acknowledged responsibility for fraud.

“From the outset, the allegations against me were plainly wrong,” he said. “That it has taken 10 years for the SFO to acknowledge as much is a scandal.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell’s hospitalization raises questions for GOP’s future
  2. Santos accused of orchestrating credit card skimming operation
  3. Mexican cartel issues apparent apology, turns over five ‘kidnappers’ of ...
  4. Breaking down Biden’s budget: Here’s what’s in it
  5. Federal judge orders Peter Navarro to turn over hundreds of White House emails
  6. Fauci says Redfield’s testimony of COVID call was ‘unequivocally ...
  7. Youngkin defends transgender policies, executive order on ‘critical race ...
  8. ‘Weaponization’ subcommittee members spar over ‘Twitter Files’
  9. Economy adds 311K jobs in February, unemployment rises to 3.6 percent
  10. Centrist and liberal Democrats battle over who Biden should be 
  11. House GOP launches probe into Jan. 6 panel
  12. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  13. Daylight saving time: Here are the biggest risks of the ‘spring ...
  14. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  15. House votes to overturn Biden administration water regulation
  16. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  17. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  18. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
Load more

Video

See all Video