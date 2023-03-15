trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Ukraine vows to hold on to Bakhmut despite Russian onslaught

by AP - 03/15/23 11:44 AM ET
by AP - 03/15/23 11:44 AM ET

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops on Wednesday defended positions in Bakhmut in eastern Ukrain e amid a relentless push by Russian forces to capture a city that has been turned into a wasteland by seven months of fighting.

Both sides claimed successes in what has become the longest-running battle since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

Ukrainian officials said that Ukrainian Ground Forces shot down a Russian fighter jet near Bakhmut and made gains in northern parts of the city.

Meanwhile, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the mercenary Wagner Group, which has spearheaded the Russian assault on the city, said in a social media post Wednesday that Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Zaliznyanskoye and are expanding the encirclement of Bakhmut.

The claims couldn’t be verified.

The battle for Bakhmut intensified after Russian forces captured the nearby town of Soledar in January. Russian forces must go through Bakhmut to push deeper into parts of the Donetsk province they don’t yet control, though Western officials say that the capture of the city would have limited impact on the course of the war.

An assessment by the U.K. Defense Ministry over the weekend said that paramilitary units from the Wagner Group had seized eastern parts of Bakhmut, with a river flowing through the city marking the front line of the fighting.

Russian troops have enveloped the city from three sides, leaving only a narrow corridor leading west. The only highway west has been targeted by Russian artillery fire, forcing Ukrainian defenders to rely increasingly on country roads, which are hard to use before the muddy ground dries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation in Bakhmut with top military and intelligence officials on Tuesday and all agreed on the need to hold and defend the city, the presidential office said.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  2. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  3. Republicans help save Garcetti confirmation for India ambassador
  4. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  5. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  6. Five key takeaways from the Russian jet-US drone incident
  7. Dow falls 500 points as Credit Suisse concerns deepen fears of banking crisis
  8. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  9. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  10. Biden seeks to make Freedom Caucus his foil — and the face of the GOP 
  11. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  12. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  13. Banking wrap-up: What you need to know about the sector's turmoil
  14. Trump lawyer, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interview turns heated
  15. These Republicans have pushed back against DeSantis’s Ukraine comments
  16. Conservative author Bethany Mandel struggles to come up with definition of ...
  17. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  18. Schumer slams DeSantis for saying Ukraine war not in ‘vital’ national ...
Load more

Video

See all Video