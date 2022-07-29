trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Ukrainian court lowers Russian soldier’s war crimes sentence

by The Associated Press - 07/29/22 6:32 AM ET
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, July 25, 2022. Kyiv Appeal court has started to consider an appeal on a life sentence for Shishimarin after he was sentenced for the killing of a 62-year-old man who was shot in the head in a village in the northeastern Sumy region in the opening days of the war. (AP Photo/Danylo Antoniuk)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An appeals court in Kyiv on Friday reduced to 15 years the life sentence of a Russian soldier convicted in the first war crimes trial since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The trial has been closely watched as an early test of whether it’s possible to conduct fair trials during the ongoing conflict and of how well Ukraine’s beleaguered justice system will stand up to the enormous task of prosecuting thousands of complex war crimes cases.

Critics said the sentencing of Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old contract soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian and was convicted in May, was unduly harsh, given that he confessed to the crime, said he was following orders and expressed remorse.

His defense lawyer, Viktor Ovsyannikov, had appealed to the court to reduce the sentence to 10 years. He said it was highly likely Shishimarin would be returned to Russia in a prisoner exchange.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Inside the secret Manchin-Schumer ...
  2. The Memo: No, really — What if ...
  3. Democrats waiting anxiously for ...
  4. Biden turns up the insults on Donald ...
  5. Dynamic shifts between Fox ...
  6. McCarthy says he does not recall Jan. ...
  7. More missing texts, this time from ...
  8. Hawley book ‘Manhood’ set for ...
  9. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  10. How Manchin struck a miracle of a ...
  11. GOP senators block bill expanding ...
  12. DeSantis files complaint against ...
  13. House Democrats tee up last-minute ...
  14. HHS buys 66 million doses of updated ...
  15. Trump golf club appears to still be ...
  16. Jan. 6 panel agrees to turn over 20 ...
  17. House GOP brushes off DOJ probe of ...
  18. McCarthy swipes at Pelosi over ban on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video