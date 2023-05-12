trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Ukrainian deminers get training in Cyprus from US, Irish experts

by MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press - 05/12/23 8:16 AM ET
by MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press - 05/12/23 8:16 AM ET
FILE - An interior ministry sapper defuses a mine on a minefield after recent battles in Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 19, 2022. Cyprus is working together with Irish and U.S. military experts to help train two groups of Ukrainian personnel in clearing an untold number of unmarked minefields in their homeland, the island nation's defense minister said Friday May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
FILE – An interior ministry sapper defuses a mine on a minefield after recent battles in Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 19, 2022. Cyprus is working together with Irish and U.S. military experts to help train two groups of Ukrainian personnel in clearing an untold number of unmarked minefields in their homeland, the…

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is working together with Irish and U.S. military experts to help train two groups of Ukrainian personnel in clearing an untold number of unmarked minefields in their homeland, the island nation’s defense minister said Friday.

Minister Michalis Georgallas told the Associated Press Friday a first group of 24 Ukrainians was currently undergoing training in Cypriot military installations, with another group expected to arrive next month.

The training was under the auspices of a European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM Ukraine) that was launched last October to meet Ukraine’s calls for support, he said.

As the situation on the ground in Ukraine now stands, a 5,000-strong team of demining experts would need at least 30 years to clear all mines from unmarked minefields across the front lines, Georgallas said.

He said Cypriot officers are also taking part in training of Ukrainian personnel in Germany.

Cyprus has much experience in demining as many thousands of the deadly munitions remain. The mines are a vestige of defenses set up in the wake of the 1974 Turkish invasion triggered by a coup that aimed to unite Cyprus with Greece.

The United Nations have for years assisted in demining efforts, particularly inside a buffer zone it controls that separates a breakaway, Turkish Cypriot north and an internationally recognized, Greek Cypriot south.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv was delaying its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia’s occupying forces because it lacked enough Western weapons to succeed without taking too many casualties.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia’s more than 14-month-old invasion has been expected since warmer weather improved battlefield conditions. But Zelenskyy told European broadcasters in an interview aired Thursday that a counteroffensive now would result in too many casualties and that would be “unacceptable.”

The Ukrainian president said more time was needed since “not everything has arrived yet” in terms of equipment.

Ukraine’s troops are receiving Western training, as well as advanced weapons, as they gear up for an assault.

Cyprus has said it won’t transfer its Soviet-era tanks, armored personnel carriers and anti-aircraft missile batteries to Ukraine because it continues to face off against 35,000 Turkish troops deployed in the north.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  2. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  3. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  4. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  5. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  6. Newsom announces California budget deficit much larger than previously expected
  7. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  8. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  9. Sununu knocks GOP voters at Trump town hall: ‘It was embarassing’
  10. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  11. Flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ saturating Los Angeles streets, officials say
  12. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  13. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  14. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  15. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  16. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  17. Former Trump probe prosecutor invokes the Fifth at deposition 
  18. Federal judge blocks Biden move to release migrants on ‘parole’ just ahead ...
Load more

Video

See all Video