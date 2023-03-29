trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

UN atomic watchdog chief returns to Ukraine nuclear plant

by ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press - 03/29/23 7:31 AM ET
by ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press - 03/29/23 7:31 AM ET
In this photo provided by the IAEA Press Office, U.N. atomic energy chief Rafael Mariano Grossi stands on a road next to a UN vehicle on his way to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, in southeastern Ukraine, Wednesday March 29, 2023. (IAEA Press Office via AP)

DNIPRO, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy watchdog returned Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a day after saying a deal to protect Europe’s largest nuclear power facility from a catastrophic accident due to the war in Ukraine was “close.”

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi crossed the war’s front lines for a second time to reach the plant, which is located in a partially Russia-occupied part of Ukraine where combat has intensified.

The IAEA, which is based in Vienna, Austria, has a rotating team permanently based at the plant. Grossi told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday he feels it is his duty to ramp up talks between Kyiv and Moscow aimed at safeguarding the facility.

He met Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said he would “most probably” head to Moscow in the coming days.

However, Zelenskyy said in a separate interview with the AP that he was less optimistic a deal was near. “I don’t feel it today,” he said.

The Kremlin’s forces took over the six-reactor plant after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, and Zelenskyy opposes any proposal that would legitimize Russia’s control over the facility.

Grossi repeatedly has urged Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow a protection zone around the plant, which is very near the front line of the war.

The negotiations are specific to preventing a nuclear disaster at the plant and not aimed at securing a broader cease-fire, Grossi told the AP.

The power station’s reactors are shut down and the plant has received the electricity it needs to run the cooling systems needed to prevent a reactor meltdown through one remaining functioning power line.

Interruptions to the outside electricity supply due to the fighting required plant personnel to switch to emergency diesel generators six times during the 13-month war. When backup power supplies might be needed again is unpredictable, according to Grossi. ___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  2. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  3. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  4. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  5. Zelensky invites China’s Xi to visit Ukraine
  6. The Hill’s Disability Summit
  7. Tuberville hold on military promotions splits Republicans, draws Pentagon ire
  8. Budowsky: Biden would defeat Trump in a landslide in a 2024 election
  9. McCarthy tries to drag Biden to negotiating table on debt limit
  10. Putin takes ‘nuclear blackmail’ to new level with Belarus plans
  11. Manhattan grand jury not scheduled to meet in Trump case until late April
  12. Tennessee Republican responds to school shooting: ‘We’re not gonna fix it’
  13. Senate votes to repeal Iraq war authorizations
  14. Chris Christie: ‘I just can’t’ back Trump for president again
  15. North Carolina legislature overrides veto and repeals permit requirement for ...
  16. GOP senator on gun control: Congress has gone ‘about as far as we’re going ...
  17. Tennessee governor says friends killed at Nashville school, but ‘not a time ...
  18. House unanimously passes bill to work to remove China’s ‘developing ...
Load more

Video

See all Video