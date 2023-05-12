trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

UN human rights report says at least 500 believed to have died in Mali village massacre last year

by KRISTA LARSON, Associated Press - 05/12/23 7:02 AM ET
by KRISTA LARSON, Associated Press - 05/12/23 7:02 AM ET

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Malian forces backed by foreign military personnel are believed to have killed at least 500 people over several days in a village last year, the U.N. said Friday, significantly raising the death toll from what already has been called the worst single atrocity in Mali’s decade-long fight against extremist groups.

The new report from the U.N. Human Rights Office details the violence that took place in the village of Moura in central Mali over the course of five days, and raises a previous toll of 300 dead given by Human Rights Watch.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called the findings “extremely disturbing.”

“Summary executions, rape and torture during armed conflict amount to war crimes and could, depending on the circumstances, amount to crimes against humanity,” Turk said.

Malian authorities have said that their operation last March neutralized extremists and didn’t allow U.N. investigators to visit the village. U.N. investigators analyzed satellite imagery in addition to speaking with victims and witnesses, the report said.

France and others have alleged that the Malian forces in Moura were aided by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group. In Friday’s report, investigators also cited similar evidence of foreign involvement.

“Witnesses reported seeing ‘armed white men’ who spoke an unknown language operating alongside the Malian forces and at times appearing to supervise operations,” the U.N. Human Rights Office said. “According to witnesses, Malian troops were rotated in and out of Moura daily, but the foreign personnel remained for the duration of the operation.”

Despite nine years of help from the French military and a large U.N. peacekeeping mission, Mali has been unable to stem violence from Islamic extremist groups. In August 2020, an army colonel overthrew the country’s democratically elected president, further destabilizing the West African nation.

Col. Assimi Goita became the country’s leader after mounting a second coup nine months later, and relations between his government and France and the United Nations sharply deteriorated in the months that followed. France ultimately relocated all of its troops in Mali to neighboring Niger, and Mali’s government reached out to Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit blamed for atrocities in other countries where it operates.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  2. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  3. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  4. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  5. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  6. Newsom announces California budget deficit much larger than previously expected
  7. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  8. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  9. Sununu knocks GOP voters at Trump town hall: ‘It was embarassing’
  10. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  11. Flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ saturating Los Angeles streets, officials say
  12. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  13. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  14. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  15. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  16. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  17. Former Trump probe prosecutor invokes the Fifth at deposition 
  18. Federal judge blocks Biden move to release migrants on ‘parole’ just ahead ...
Load more

Video

See all Video