trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

UN nuclear chief discusses Ukraine nuclear plant in Russia

by AP - 04/05/23 10:46 AM ET
by AP - 04/05/23 10:46 AM ET
U.N. atomic energy chief Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks to journalists after visiting Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during a press conference in Dnipro, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy watchdog met with Russian officials in Kaliningrad on Wednesday for negotiations on the safety of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, currently held by Russian forces.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi’s trip to the Russian exclave came a week after he visited the plant, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

“I met high level officials from several Russian agencies in Kaliningrad,” Grossi said on Twitter. “I continue my efforts to protect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” he said, emphasizing that this was “in everyone’s interest.”

The head of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, was among the officials Grossi met, according to a statement by Russia’s state nuclear corporation. Likhachev informed Grossi of “the steps that are being taken by the Russian side to ensure the safe operation of the ZNPP,” while expressing that the Russian side is “ready” to work on implementing initiatives put forward by Grossi.

The Kremlin’s forces took over the plant after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opposes any proposal that would legitimize Russia’s control.

On his visit to the plant last week, Grossi said he was “trying to prepare and propose realistic measures that will be approved by all parties.” The increasing combat makes it urgent to find a way to prevent a potentially catastrophic nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, he stressed.

Interruptions to the outside electricity supply due to the fighting required plant personnel to switch to emergency diesel generators six times during the 13-month war.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  2. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  3. New cars have become luxury items
  4. Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement agencies
  5. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  6. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  7. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  8. NC lawmaker swaps parties, handing GOP a veto-proof supermajority
  9. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  10. CNN’s Don Lemon threatened female coworker in 2008: report
  11. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  12. Bragg’s case against Trump: An Ed Wood movie come to life
  13. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  14. Fox’s Doocy: ‘Very bad look’ for Trump to ‘go after’ New York ...
  15. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  16. Could Trump face jail time if convicted? Experts weigh in
  17. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  18. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
Load more

Video

See all Video