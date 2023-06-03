trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Cardinal performs rite to restore Vatican altar desecrated by man’s naked protest

by AP - 06/03/23 1:30 PM ET
by AP - 06/03/23 1:30 PM ET
Cardinal Mauro Bassetti, center, blesses the altar of the confession during a penitential rite inside St. Peter's Basilica, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Cardinal Mauro Bassetti, center, blesses the altar of the confession during a penitential rite inside St. Peter’s Basilica, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The head of St. Peter’s Basilica performed a special rite Saturday after a man stripped naked and hopped on the main altar with the words “Save children of Ukraina” written on his back.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti performed the penitential rite following the desecration of the altar with other priests and members of the faithful.

According to Vatican News, a Polish man approached the basilica’s high altar on Thursday at closing time, undressed and jumped up on the marble altar. Photos of the incident showed the bald man in just black socks and sneakers with his back to the pews.

The man didn’t resist when gendarmes approached and took him to the Vatican police station. He was handed over to Italian police, who issued an expulsion order requiring him to leave Italy, Vatican News reported.

It was the latest incident of disturbances at the Vatican in recent months. Last summer, climate activists glued their hands to a statue in the Vatican Museums to draw attention to climate change; they are now on trial for aggravated damage in the Vatican City State tribunal.

Last month, a man in a car rushed the gates of Vatican City at night, speeding past gendarmes who fired on the vehicle. He made it into an internal courtyard of the Apostolic Palace before being stopped. He was sent to a nearby hospital for psychiatric care.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. New evidence in Trump case bolsters two sets of charges
  2. Federal judge rules Tennessee restrictions on drag shows unconstitutional
  3. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  4. McCarthy impresses Senate GOP with surprise wins in debt ceiling battle
  5. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  6. Woman arrested in Washington after refusing treatment for tuberculosis for year
  7. Christie’s 2024 bid set to make criticism of Trump a central focus
  8. Maxwell Frost slams DeSantis on stage at DC Paramore concert
  9. Why Trump’s threats to birthright citizenship spark fear
  10. Hannity says he’s not ‘interested in facilitating or listening’ to ...
  11. NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox ...
  12. US takes ‘countermeasures’ against Russia’s violations of nuclear treaty
  13. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  14. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  15. Progressive losses mount: Here are five big disappointments
  16. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  17. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
  18. ‘Your speech is violence’: the left’s new mantra to justify campus ...
Load more

Video

See all Video