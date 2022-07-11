trending:

Verdicts delayed for suspects in Dutch reporter’s slaying

by The Associated Press - 07/11/22 9:08 AM ET
FILE – Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries looks on, prior to attending a live TV show in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday Jan. 31, 2008. Prosecutors say that two suspects in the slaying a year ago of Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries have been arrested overseas, a day after the suspected “director” of the shocking killing was detained. The national prosecutor’s office said Tuesday, July 5, 2022 that a 27-year-old man was arrested on the former Dutch Caribbean colony of Curaçao and a 26-year-old man was detained in Spain. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A court in Amsterdam delayed verdicts in the trial of two men accused of murder in the fatal shooting of renowned Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries after prosecutors told judges Monday that they have new evidence in the year-old investigation.

Judges at Amsterdam District Court had been scheduled to pass judgment Thursday on the alleged shooter and getaway driver who were both arrested shortly after De Vries was shot in an Amsterdam street on July 6 last year. He died nine days later at age 64.

Prosecutors did not give details of the new evidence, which they say comes from a witness, whose identity is being shielded from the public. They urged the court not to delay verdicts that were due Thursday, saying the new evidence did not change the case against the alleged gunman and driver.

In recent days, three more suspects have been arrested in the investigation into who ordered the killing of De Vries.

The court scheduled a new hearing in the trial after the summer.

