AP International

Volcano spews ash cloud for 2nd day on Russia’s Kamchatka

by AP - 04/12/23 5:26 AM ET
This photo released by the Head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district Oleg Bondarenko on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, shows volcanic ash covers the ground in Kozyrevsk, Ust-Kamchatsky district after the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russian far east. Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanoes, erupted Tuesday, spewing clouds of ash 20 kilometers into the sky and covering broad areas with ash. (The Head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district Oleg Bondarenko via AP)
MOSCOW (AP) — A volcano spewed out ash for a second day Wednesday on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, throwing clouds of dust high into the sky and blanketing wide areas.

Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s most active volcanoes, started erupting early Tuesday, spewing dust over 500 kilometers (more than 300 miles) northwest and engulfing several villages in grey volcanic dust in the largest fallout in nearly 60 years.

The Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey said the eruption continued Wednesday, spewing clouds of dust 10 kilometers (more than 6 miles) into the sky.

Since the start of the eruption, the area has been closed to aircraft and residents have been advised to stay indoors.

The villages located about 50 kilometers (some 30 miles) from the volcano, were covered by a 20-centimeter (nearly 8-inch) layer of dust. Residents posted videos showing the ash cloud plunging the area into darkness.

Shiveluch has two parts — the 3,283-meter (10,771-foot) Old Shiveluch, and the smaller, highly active Young Shiveluch.

The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated area of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

