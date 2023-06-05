trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Wildfire on German military training site contaminated with ammunition

by AP - 06/05/23 12:34 PM ET
by AP - 06/05/23 12:34 PM ET
Flames leap into the air in a patch of forest near Jüterbog, Germany, Monday, June 5, 2023. Freshening winds have fanned the forest fire in a munitions-laden woodland south of Berlin, more than doubling the affected area to 326 hectares. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)
Flames leap into the air in a patch of forest near Jüterbog, Germany, Monday, June 5, 2023. Freshening winds have fanned the forest fire in a munitions-laden woodland south of Berlin, more than doubling the affected area to 326 hectares. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Strong winds have fanned flames at a wildfire on a German military training site that is known to contain large amounts of ammunition, causing it to double in size, officials said Monday.

The fire near Jueterbog, south of Berlin, had been simmering for days as authorities scrambled to prevent it reaching surrounding villages.

Firefighters have cleared large strips of land to contain the blaze but are avoiding the training grounds itself, where several explosions were heard Monday, officials said.

Weeks of dry weather have increased the risk of wildfires in eastern Germany, with some regions on the second-highest alert level.

Meteorologists say rain predicted for the coming days may lower the threat of wildfires again.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  2. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for comments on DeSantis, Disney
  3. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  4. Ukraine’s counteroffensive appears to have started: Here’s what to know
  5. Robert Hanssen, most damaging spy in FBI history, found dead in prison cell
  6. McCarthy’s biggest victory yet comes with political price
  7. Fungi may offer ‘jaw-dropping’ solution to climate change
  8. Massive sargassum seaweed bloom takes surprising turn
  9. Video disputes Boebert’s ‘no-show protest’ debt vote claim
  10. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  11. Pence had his chance to take on Trump — he already missed it
  12. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  13. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  14. Newsom calls DeSantis a ‘small, pathetic man’ amid questions over migrant ...
  15. Cornel West announces 2024 run for president as People’s Party candidate
  16. What’s keeping Jack Smith? 
  17. Trump’s GOP skeptics worry as primary field grows
  18. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
Load more

Video

See all Video